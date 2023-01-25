Drew Barrymore as M3gan Interviews Allison Williams in Delightfully Bizarre Segment — Watch

Barrymore dons the wig and tights of the horror movie doll, crawls around the floor of the studio, and battles falling eye contacts in a segment from her daytime show.

Since “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered in 2020, the talk show hosted by the beloved star of “Santa Clarita Diet” and “E.T.” has attracted headlines for dozens of bizarre, often borderline absurdist segments — such as the time Barrymore interviewed the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” while (somewhat inexplicably) in character as Josie Geller, the lead of her 1999 romantic comedy “Never Been Kissed.” Now, that interview has received an unofficial followup with Wednesday’s show, where Barrymore invited Allison Williams into the studio by dressing as the main character from the “Girls” star’s most recent film, the horror hit “M3gan.”

In “M3gan,” Williams plays a roboticist and toy inventor who develops a lifelike robot doll to take care of her orphaned niece, only for her creation to go off her intended programming with tragic consequences. For the recent Oscar nominee announcer’s guest spot on the show Barrymore surprises the actor by wearing the ensemble M3gan wears in the movie — a brown dress with tights and a blonde wig — along with unnerving blue eye contacts that repeatedly fall out. Barrymore doesn’t stop at dressing up as the horror star either, crawling around the floor and discussing murdering dogs in reference to the events of the film.

“I’m just continuing to adjust in real time to this being the way this is happening,” Williams said during the interview. “Just to let you in on any lag in my response.”

Barrymore’s interview won’t be the last time that Williams will come face-to-face with the demented doll. A sequel to “M3gan,” titled “M3gan 2.0,” has already been greenlit by Universal, with Williams set to return to star and produce, alongside her onscreen niece Violet McGraw. Since its January 6 release, the film — a collaboration between horror mega-producers Jason Blum and James Wan — has proven to be a financial hit, grossing over $125 million at the worldwide box office off of a mere $12 million production budget.

Take a look at clips from the “M3gan” segment of “The Drew Barrymore Show” below.

.@DrewBarrymore surprises Allison Williams as @meetM3GAN TOMORROW (1/25) on our show! Find out how you can watch: https://t.co/sM7OB9ldEe pic.twitter.com/bDJ0V7hl26 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 24, 2023

There’s something wrong with M3GAN’s eyes… 😂 pic.twitter.com/jksbn3WfpN — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 25, 2023

