‘Elvis’ to Screen for Free in Theaters to Celebrate Elvis Presley’s 88th Birthday

Behind-the-scenes special "Just A Boy From Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen" also debuts on HBO Max January 8.

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” will be back in theaters just in time for Oscar season.

The operatic musical biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n Roll will screen for free in select cinemas January 8 to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday. A 30-minute special titled “Just A Boy From Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen” also premieres on HBO Max the same day, featuring behind-the-scenes interviews with the team behind “Elvis.”

Ten cities in the U.S. and Canada will host free screenings of “Elvis” with an introduction from writer-director Luhrmann and lead star Butler.

“We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet,” Luhrmann said in a statement. “A big thank you to audiences who made ELVIS the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’s fans — both old and new. The entire ‘Elvis’ team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is additionally collaborating with Presley’s estate Graceland to offer fans in Memphis and beyond the opportunity to celebrate the icon. Graceland will host four days of special events honoring late icon Presley with the exhibition “The Making of ‘Elvis'” showcasing paraphernalia, sketches, costumes, and props from the film.

Events on the property include Presley movie marathons, limited edition “Elvis” Movie Ultimate VIP Tours, and a Graceland excursion to Tupelo.

“No one was more appreciative of his fans than Elvis, as evidenced by the pilgrimage so many make to Graceland every year,” Joel Weinshanker, managing partner and majority owner, Elvis Presley Enterprises, said. “That’s why we are especially thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. on the occasion of Elvis Presley’s birthday, to add to our robust lineup for fans the gift of Baz Luhrmann’s incomparable film ‘Elvis’ — whether they are seeing it for the first time or, as we suspect, able to repeat the big screen experience they’ve undoubtedly been hoping for.”

Never-before-released “Elvis” song “Toxic Las Vegas: Jamieson Shaw Remix,” a Britney Spears x Elvis Presley mash-up, will also drop January 6 from RCA Records.

The “Elvis” cast’s Town Hall on SiriusXM will be rebroadcast on Elvis Radio from January 6 through 8. Fans are encouraged to share their experiences with the Presley birthday celebrations on social media with hashtag #ElvisBirthdayChallenge.

“Elvis” writer-director Luhrmann previously confirmed to IndieWire that a “director’s assembly” of concert footage will be released at a later date.

“There’s a whole lot of material that adds up to four hours, but I have gone on record now to say not today, not tomorrow, but at some point I would do [it],” Luhrmann said. “Because Austin did his concerts full out. He did all the numbers. Austin just did it and it was an out of body experience to watch him do those full concerts, so one day I will cut those full concerts together.”

For the full list of free “Elvis” screenings, see below.

Atlanta, GA: AMC Phipps Plaza

Chicago, IL: AMC River East 21

Dallas, TX: AMC NorthPark 15

Kansas City, KS: AMC Town Center 20, Leawood

Los Angeles, CA: AMC Burbank

New York, NY: AMC Loews 34th Street

San Francisco, CA: AMC Metreon

Toronto, ONT: Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Vancouver, BC: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

All above screenings will take place at 5:00 p.m. local time except in Los Angeles, which begins at 4:00 p.m. PST. Tickets will be available at no cost to moviegoers on a first-come, first-served basis.

