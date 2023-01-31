Eva Green Compares Shelved Film to ‘Rust,’ Allegedly Called Crew Members ‘Sh*tty Peasants’ in Texts

"When you appear in a B movie, you are labeled as a B actress," Green said in court proceedings over a lawsuit. "It could kill my career."

Eva Green refused to be labeled as a “B-movie” actress and became a fallen “Patriot” per a new lawsuit.

Green was set to star in the shelved film “A Patriot” and sued White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality Finance film financiers for her $1 million salary. The “A Patriot” producers countersued Green for breach of contract, claiming she never intended on starring in the film.

During court proceedings, the “Casino Royale” alum stated that she refused to appear in a potentially career-threatening “B-movie” like “A Patriot” once funding was slashed after she signed on to both star and executive produce. Green was set to play a government official working for a futuristic authoritarian state in the expected $10 million film that was “very dear to my heart,” as she told the court (via Reuters).

“I don’t care about the money,” Green said. “I live to make good films. It’s my religion.”

She added, “I wanted to make the most brilliant film possible. When you appear in a B-movie, you are labeled as a B actress. It could kill my career.”

According to Green, “A Patriot” took a turn for the worse when in pre-production, stunt training was reduced from four weeks to five days. Per Green, the change became an actual safety concern on set, citing how a lack of stunt training is “extremely dangerous for action films.”

“You look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie ‘Rust,'” Green said. “The producers cutting corners, no safety measures, and a young woman got killed.”

Green cited the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” set in New Mexico. Star and executive producer Baldwin is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Attorneys for White Lantern rebutted Green’s claims, revealing WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Green calling producer Jake Seal “pure vomit” and a “fucking moron” who should be fired, and describing other producers as “evil” and “arseholes.” Green additionally is said to have called proposed crew members “shitty peasants.”

“I didn’t want to work with a substandard crew. I wanted to work with a high-quality crew who just wanted to be paid standard industry rates,” Green said of the proposed budget cuts for production.

One message sent by “A Patriot” director Dan Pringle stated that he, Green, and producer Adam Merrifield were against budget cuts for the film. “As of right now, obviously all three of us would rather eat tumors,” Pringle allegedly wrote (via Page Six).

Attorney Max Mallin KC, who represents White Lantern, argued that Green “conspired” with director Pringle and fellow producer Merrifield to sabotage the film so they could buy back the script sans White Lantern or SMC Speciality Finance, per Variety.

