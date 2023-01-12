Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Globes Win Fuels Hollywood’s Serial Killer Obsession, Says Victim’s Mother

"People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going," Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes, said.

Evan Peters’ Golden Globes win is being criticized by the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes.

Emmy winner Peters took home the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the serial killer in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

The hit series has been marred by controversy since its premiere, with multiple families of Dahmer’s victims alleging that the “Monster” production did not reach out to those affected by Dahmer’s killing spree and that the series was “re-traumatizing” for those involved.

Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 men, mostly targeting BIPOC queer males. The story of Tony Hughes, whom Dahmer killed in 1991, marks a pivotal episode for “Monster,” but Hughes’ mother Shirley Hughes does not approve of Peters’ Golden Globes win, nor the series itself.

“There’s a lot of sick people around the world. People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going,” Hughes told TMZ. “This makes sick people thrive on the fame.”

She added, “It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day.”

Hughes noted that Peters should have referenced the victims’ families in his acceptance speech. At the time, Peters said, “I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.”

Tony Hughes was a Black, deaf, and queer 31-year-old man murdered by Dahmer. The “Monster” episode titled “Silenced” shows Hughes’ killing after being lured by Dahmer to leave a bar and return with him home in Milwaukee. Series creator Ryan Murphy cited “Silenced” and Hughes’ story as the reason Netflix should include the LGBTQ tag on the show, telling The New York Times that it was “the biggest thing I’ve ever seen that really examines how easy it is to get away with things with the white privilege aspects.”

Murphy continued of Hughes’ inclusion in the series, “There’s a five-minute scene of three gay deaf men at a pizza parlor talking in sign language about dating, gay life, and how hard is it for them. I could not believe that I was getting the gift of putting it on television.”

