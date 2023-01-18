"Scarface," "Superbad," and a variety of Hulu originals join the library this month.

February can be a weird month. It’s too late to wish anyone “Happy New Year,” late enough to abandon resolutions, and too early to leave the house if you want to avoid getting caught in nasty weather (even in Los Angeles).

This month also marks the third and final season of Hulu’s widely acclaimed “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” which charts the rise of the Wu-Tang clan over time. Season 3 catches up with the Wu-Tang members after their first album, facing divergent paths in the years that follow. As with any group navigating the challenging lure of fame and money, it’s a treacherous road — but an indelible journey. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Season 3 premieres February 15 on Hulu.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in February 2023.

February 1

“Taiwan Crime Stories” (Season 1)

“Impractical Jokers” (Seasons 1-3)

“Naruto Shippuden” (Season 7, Episodes 378-389)

“Sherman’s Showcase” (Season 2B)

“2012” (2009)

“50/50” (2011)

“Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman” (2021)

“All The King’s Men” (2006)

“Amour” (2012)

“Are We There Yet?” (2005)

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

“Bad Reputation” (2018)

“Brown Sugar” (2002)

“The Cable Guy” (1996)

“Chocolate” (Sub) (2008)

“Cow on the Run” (2021)

“Darkness Falls” (2003)

“Date Movie” (2006)

“First Daughter” (2004)

“Gnomeo & Juliet” (2011)

“The Green Mile” (1999)

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

“The Help” (2011)

“How Do You Know” (2010)

“How To Train Your Dragon 2” (2014)

“I, Robot” (2004)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)

“It’s Complicated” (2009)

“Just My Luck” (2006)

“Kissing Jessica Stein” (2002)

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013)

“Life or Something Like It” (2002)

“Madeline” (1998)

“Man on Fire” (1987)

“Pride” (2007)

“Ruby Sparks” (2011)

“Safe House” (2012)

“Scarface” (1983)

“The Secret Scripture” (2016)

“Shock and Awe” (2017)

“Something’s Gotta Give” (2003)

“Superbad” (2007)

“Surrogates” (2009)

“Thank You for Smoking” (2006)

“The Watch” (2011)

“Water for Elephants” (2011)

“The Waterboy” (1998)

“Welcome To The Rileys” (2010)

February 2

“National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion” (Special Premiere)

“I’m Totally Fine” (2022)

February 3

“Killing County” (Complete Docuseries)

“Burn” (2019)

“Gigi & Nate” (2022)

“Haunt” (2019)

“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” (2022)

“Jungle” (2017)

February 4

“Project Legion” (2022)

February 7

“Black Travel Across America” (Series Premiere, Nat Geo)

February 8

“Santo Maldito” (Season 1)

“Are We Done Yet?” (2007)

February 9

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” (Complete Docuseries)

“National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil” (Special Premiere, Nat Geo)

“National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage” (Special Premiere, Nat Geo)

“Piggy” (2022)

February 10

“Brimstone” (2016)

“Jesus Henry Christ” (2011)

“The Perfect Weapon” (2016)

“Pound of Flesh” (2015)

“Something in the Dirt” (2021)

“The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” (2022)

February 13

“Next Level Chef” (Season 2 Premiere)

February 15

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Final Season Premiere)

“Horario Estelar” (Season 1)

“Love Trip: Paris” (Series Premiere)

“Craig of the Creek” (Season 4C)

“A Long Way Down (2014)

“Blade Of The Immortal” (2017)

“Cocaine Cowboys” (2006)

“Cocaine Cowboys 2” (2008)

“Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded” (2014)

“The Seat Filler” (2004)

February 16

“National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America” (Special Premiere, Nat Geo)

February 17

“Animaniacs” (Season 3)

“Animal Control” (Series Premiere)

“Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday” (2022)

“All Roads Lead to Rome” (2015)

“Black November” (2012)

“Forsaken” (2015)

“Game of Love” (2022)

“La Boda De Valentina” (2018)

“Rogue Agent” (2022)

“Shut In” (2015)

February 18

“Hold Your Fire” (2021)

February 23

“National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery” (Special Premiere, Nat Geo)

February 24

“Bruiser” (2023)

“211” (2018)

“A Million Little Pieces” (2018)

“Prisoners of the Sun” (2013)

“The Reef: Stalked” (2022)

“Spin Me Round” (2022)

February 26

“The Iron Mask” (2019)

February 28

“The Book Thief” (2013)

