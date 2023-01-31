‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Again on VOD for Biggest Oscar Nomination Boost

"M3GAN" joined "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" in dominating home viewing, but not every Oscar nominees saw the VOD benefit.

Just-released “M3GAN” and previous #1 “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (both $19.99) took the top two spots on the revenue-based Vudu chart as well as on the transaction-based iTunes and Google Play.

As for the top Oscar nominees, some got the chance to make up for weaker grosses in theaters But for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24/$19.99) the rich get richer.

Daniels’ metaverse success, which led with 11 nominations, reached home viewing almost seven months ago. It returned to 1,400 theaters this weekend and added $1 million to its $70 million domestic box office. Other than Animated Feature nominee “Puss,” it was the only nominee to make all three charts.

Even more impressive, “Everything” increased its VOD price to $19.99. That includes downloading, but this is an unusual if not unprecedented move.

Among other nominees, “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon/$5.99), “TÁR,” (Focus/$5.99), and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight/$3.99) — the last two are also streaming — made two charts each, with “Triangle” at #3 on iTunes. “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$3.99) is only on GooglePlay; it’s #3.

“M3GAN” and “Puss” continue to thrive at home while still performing as top-tier grossers in theaters. “Puss” was #2 this weekend, down only 10 percent, with its sixth week grossing over $10 million. while “M3GAN” was #5 and holding better than average for a horror film, despite its parallel home success.

“The Menu” (Searchlight/$3.99), the other title on all three charts, is another example of an older-audience film that clicked outside awards. “Puss” was the sole new title to debut this week.

Both “Aftersun” (A24/$5.99) and “To Leslie” (Momentum/$6.99), which are now surprise lead acting nominees, briefly placed on iTunes’ top 10 midweek and now rank just below the top 10. Despite its strong nomination showing, “The Fabelmans” (Universal/$19.99) made no list this week (it’s #12 at iTunes, #16 at Google Play).

Netflix has flooding its site with new #1 original titles. Most have a brief time to shine and disappear, but “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the exception. It is the rare Netflix film to place on its top 10 movie chart for six weeks and it returned to #3. This is exactly how the film should perform to justify the expense of the property’s acquisition.

Currently #1 is “You People,” a new original comedy starring Eddie Murphy. It replaced “Narvik,” a Norwegian World War II a Netflix original directed by Erik Skjoldbjaerg (the original “Insomnia”). That in turn supplanted last week’s “Jung_E.” It’s an eclectic group of originals, but expect “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to dominate for the immediate future.

Notable is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which did well when it premiered last fall, made an unusual return to the Netflix chart and currently stands at #6. Its appeal is similar to what propels “Narvik” — there is an audience for quality war films.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for January 30. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

3. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

4. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

5. TÁR (Focus) – $5.99

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

7. Devotion (Sony) – $5.99

8. The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) – $3.99

9. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) – $5.99

10. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

Google Play

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

5. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

6. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

7. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

8. TÁR (Focus) – $5.99

9. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

10. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 23-29.

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

3. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

4. The Old Way (Saban) – $19.99

5. Devotion (Sony) – $19.99

6. Everyone Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

7. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

8. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) – $5.99

9. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

10. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, January 30. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. You People (Netflix original)

2. Narvik (Netflix Norwegian original)

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix original)

4. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

5. Trolls (2016 theatrical release)

6. All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix German original)

7. The Price of Family (Netflix Italian original)

8. The Bad Guys (2022 theatrical release)

9. Bullet Train (2022 theatrical release)

10. Dog Gone (Netflix original)

