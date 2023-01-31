Ezra Miller Is ‘Completely Focused’ on Recovery After Pleading Guilty to Trespassing, Says DC

DC head James Gunn added that "thousands of people" are behind "The Flash," and the film should not be punished for lead star Miller's actions.

Ezra Miller is wholly committed to their recovery, according to the DC studio heads.

“The Flash” star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, announced they were seeking treatment for mental health concerns in August 2022 following numerous violent arrests. Miller pled guilty to trespassing in January 2023 after a May 2022 Vermont home break-in. They have one-year probation.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery, and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now,” DC studio head Peter Safran said during the 2023 DC presentation on the Warner Bros. lot Monday. “When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. Right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.”

Safran added, “In our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

Despite rumors of DC shelving Miller’s upcoming standalone superhero installment, “The Flash” is debuting one week earlier than expected on June 16. Early audience reactions claim the film is comparable to Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“I also feel like it’s important to point out, thousands of people worked on ‘The Flash,’ and these people dedicated the last few years of their lives to making something really special,” DC studio head James Gunn said. “Andy Muschietti, the director, Barbara Muschietti, the producer, Christina [Hodson], the writer, Michael Keaton, all of the other people, all of these other people, and to start making it as if a movie is one person that depends on this one person is something that can be frustrating as a filmmaker, especially as a director who knows that often times an actor spends three months of his life on a set and a director spends two years creating it.”

“The Flash” is expected to star multiple Batmans, with Keaton and Ben Affleck resuming their respective iterations of the Caped Crusader.

Miller issued a statement last year opening up about enduring a “time of intense crisis” that encompassed years-worth of erratic behavior, allegations of child abuse and running a cult, as well as choking a woman in Iceland.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

