Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty to Trespassing, Sentenced to 1 Year of Probation

The "Flash" actor will also have to pay a $500 fine as part of the plea deal to avoid jail time.

Ezra Miller has avoided jail time.

The “Flash” actor, who uses they/them pronouns, pled guilty to a trespassing charge from a May 2022 Vermont home break-in. Miller was initially charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling, and petit larceny after stealing alcohol from the home. A clerk for the Vermont Superior Court confirmed that the prosecuting party dropped the burglary and larceny charges as part of Miller’s plea deal to avoid jail time. Miller initially pled not guilty to the felony burglary charges, which were later dropped.

Miller will pay a $500 fine and have one year of probation under 41 conditions, including no drinking, random drug tests, and a commitment to continue seeking mental health treatment, as reported by News10 ABC.

Miller began seeking treatment in August 2022 and issued a formal apology amid multiple pending cases after they were arrested twice in Hawaii and accused of choking a woman in Iceland.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Following the plea deal in the Vermont trespassing case, Miller’s attorney said, “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

In addition to the court charges, Miller was accused of grooming multiple underage individuals. On June 16, a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller was granted after a woman alleged the actor was inappropriate with her non-binary 12-year-old child. Also in 2022, the parents of now-18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes requested a court-issued protective order against Miller, stating in court documents that the actor met Tokata six years ago when they were 12 and Miller was 23. The statements alleged Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata” as well as “cult-like behavior” and grooming the tween. The parents also accused Miller of influencing Tokata’s decision to come out as non-binary transgender.

