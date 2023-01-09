‘Fatal Attraction’ Paramount+ Series Sets April Premiere Date

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson star in the remake of the 1987 erotic thriller.

Remember erotic thrillers? They’re back — in streaming prestige series form. “Fatal Attraction,” the Paramount+ series remake of Adrian Lyne’s 1987 film, will premiere its first two episodes April 30, the streamer announced out of its Television Critics Association press conference on January 9.

The original film, based on screenwriter James Dearden’s 1980 short film “Devotion,” stars Glen Close as Alex Forrest, a woman who has a brief affair with lawyer Dan Gallagher (played by Michael Douglas). Suffering from some sort of mental illness, Alex refuses to accept Dan’s attempts to end their weekend-long relationship and stalks him, becoming a threat to him and his family.

The film generated some controversy at the time of its release, primarily for its sexual content as well as accusations of sexism in its portrayal of Alex, but it was a financial success, grossing $320 million at the box office, and receiving six nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture. Its popularity helped launch a wave of similar erotic thrillers throughout the early ’90s, including many helmed by Lyne, like “Indecent Proposal” and “Unfaithful,” before the genre mostly faded into irrelevance (though Lyne returned to the genre with last year’s “Deep Water”).

The “Fatal Attraction” television series tells the same basic story as the original film but is set in the modern day, focusing on modernizing the story’s themes of marriage and infidelity by exploring attitudes about gender dynamics and mental health. Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson lead the cast as Alex and Dan, and the series also stars Amanda Peet as Dan’s wife Beth (played in the original film by Anne Archer), Alyssa Jirrels as their daughter Ellen (originally played by Ellen Hamilton Latzen), Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.

Alexandra Cunningham, who created the Bravo anthology series “Dirty John,” serves as the writer and showrunner of the series and executive produces with writer Kevin J. Hynes and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree directs five episodes of the series and executive produces.

Following its April 30 premiere, the remaining six episodes of “Fatal Attraction” will stream weekly on Sundays, with the finale premiering June 11.

