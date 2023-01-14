Trevor Einhorn Not Returning to ‘Frasier’ as Frederick: Here’s Who Was Cast Instead

Einhorn has continued acting since "Frasier" went off the air in 2004, including as a recurring character on "Mad Men."

Freddy, my boy, will now have a new face on “Frasier.”

The beloved Emmy-winning NBC sitcom landed a revival at Paramount+, headed up by lead star Kelsey Grammer. However, while much of the original cast will not be part of the reboot, Deadline confirmed that some characters will be recast. Frasier Crane’s (Grammer) son Frederick will no longer be played by Trevor Einhorn, but instead portrayed by Jack Cutmore-Scott (“Oppenheimer,” “Tenet”).

Cutmore-Scott as Freddy will also have a very different trajectory for Frasier’s son, blending traits from both his father Frasier and grandfather Martin (the late John Mahoney). His mother Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) will not be a part of the series as of print.

The official character description for the adult Freddy reads: Charming and handsome, Frasier’s son Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.

Billed as a “sequel series” to the original sitcom, the updated “Frasier” also stars British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst as new character Alan Cornwall, a university professor that is an old college friend of Frasier’s. The synopsis for the upcoming show teases that Frasier is “off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

The Freddy actor who made such an impression on the original series as a child, Einhorn, appeared in eight episodes of “Frasier.” He went on to appear in “Arrested Development,” as a recurring guest actor on “Mad Men,” and as a series regular in “The Magicians.” Einhorn leads upcoming series “The Deli.”

And Einhorn is by far the only “Frasier” actor not returning for the revival: David Hyde Pierce, who played iconic character Niles, is sitting out the series.

“For a while we were going to try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast,” Grammer said on November 22. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”

Officially, Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) will be Frasier’s only relative portrayed on the show. Lead star and executive producer Grammer noted that the reboot, written by “How I Met Your Mother” alum Chris Harris and “Life in Pieces” scribe Joe Cristalli, has been seven years in the works.

