Gina Carano’s New Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Is Somehow Still Too Woke for Some Right-Wingers

Some online personalities have gleefully pointed out that various fringes of the online right disapprove of the Daily Wire film "Terror on the Prairie."

One of the biggest box office failures of 2022 was “Terror on the Prairie,” the Ben Shapiro-produced Western starring Gina Carano. It marked Carano’s first major role since being fired from “The Mandalorian” over a series of social media posts that many viewed as Anti-Semitic. The film only grossed $804 during its one-day theatrical run despite any star power that the actress might have on the political right.

The film was intended to be part of The Daily Wire’s stated strategy of making films that entertain audiences without what they see as overt messaging, but without being explicitly conservative either.

“We’re making entertainment-first content, challenging content, adult content,” Daily Wire co-founder and -CEO Jeremy Boreing said of the company’s film strategy in a recent interview with IndieWire.” The two things that will distinguish [a Daily Wire film] is the fact that it broadly speaks to values that conservatives are aligned on — not strictly conservative values. We’re not making Hillary’s hard-drive story, and we’re not making rag-tag football players find Jesus in the third act.”

But while “Terror on the Prairie” represented the right-wing media outlet’s most serious attempt at mainstream filmmaking to date, it failed to resonate with its target audience. A new story in The A.V. Club revealed that there are still some fringe online personalities who thought the film was too “woke.” Many of them took to Twitter and IMDB comment sections to complain about the film’s male characters acting insufficiently masculine while allowing Carano’s heroine to save the day.

Some of these user reviews by right wingers are really good pic.twitter.com/SoGaV4Vdft — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) January 10, 2023

For her part, Carano denies that she made any bad decisions from either a moral or financial standpoint. In a recent Twitter thread, she stood by the actions that led to her cancellation and blamed groupthink among journalists for her downfall.

“I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won. I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel,” she wrote. “The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.