‘Glass Onion’ Loses #1 on Netflix to Edgar Allan Poe

All VOD charts also had a new #1 with Universal's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," which is still in theaters.

Suppose they took a hit movie to VOD after only two weekends at the box office, and it didn’t matter? That seems to be the case with when Universal’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($19.99), which is available exactly 17 days after its theatrical opening. The Dreamworks animated sequel is currently #1 on all three charts we follow.

In its first post-holiday weekend “Puss in Boots” was #3 in theaters, grossing over $13 million and falling only 19 percent. This follows the identical path Universal chose for “Sing 2” a year ago. That title soared throughout 2022 in home play, most recently placing in Netflix’s top 10 for a record six months.

The immediate rise of “Puss in Boots” to #1 displaced “Knives Out” (Lionsgate/$3.99). The 2019 title that kicked off Rian Johnson’s franchise took the dominant position on VOD charts last week in the wake of Netflix debuting “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Perhaps more surprising: After two weeks of leading the streamer’s chart over the heavy-viewing holiday period, “Glass Onion” now sits at #2. Quelle coincidence, Benoit Blanc might say.

Displacing “Glass Onion” is “The Pale Blue Eye” starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allan Poe to solve a murder. Directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart,” “Hostiles”), it was another Netflix in-house production. “Glass Onion” spent 14 days at #1; by comparison, an all-star cast propelled “Don’t Look Up” to 18 days leading its chart over the 2021 holidays.

The rest of the Netflix list consists of past theatrical features. Best at the moment is the 1999 Eddie Murphy comedy “Life” at #3. Oldest is “Grease” from 1978 at #7. Noah Baumbach’s much-touted “White Noise,” after a brief showing at #2, has disappeared, as have other home-grown entries like “Matilda: The Musical.”

©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The other significant new VOD entry is “The Menu” (Searchlight/$14.99). The sleeper comedy/mystery is still in the box office top 10 in its eighth week. With a slightly lower PVOD rental price, it placed #3 on two charts, and joined “The Woman King” (Sony/$5.99) and the still-strong “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$4.99) among four films to make all three charts.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for January 9. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

2. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

3. The Menu (Searchlight) – $14.99

4. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

5. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

6. TÁR (Focus) – $5.99

7. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $6.99

8. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

9. Puss in Boots (Universal) – $3.99

10. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

2. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

6. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

7. Smile (Paramount) – $4.99

8. Avatar (Disney) – $3.99

9. The Menu (Searchlight) – $14.99

10. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 2-8.

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Menu (Searchlight) – $14.99

3. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

5. Devotion (Sony) – $19.99

6. Prey for the Devil (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

8. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

9. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

10. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, January 9. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix original)

2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix original)

3. Life (1999 theatrical release)

4. King Kong (2005 theatrical release)

5. Trolls (2016 theatrical release)

6. 10 Minutes Gone (2019 VOD release)

7. Grease (1978 theatrical release)

8. The Longest Yard (2005 theatrical release)

9. Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004 theatrical release)

10. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011 theatrical release)

