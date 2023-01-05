Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Gran Turismo’ First Look Takes CES for a Ride

The racing film based on the PlayStation video game hits theaters August 11, 2023.

Sony strapped on their racing gloves at this year’s CES convention in Las Vegas, debuting a first look teaser for the studio’s upcoming “Gran Turismo” film based on the video game racing franchise.

“Gran Turismo” is directed by Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”), and is both inspired by the video game and based on the true story of teen gamer Jann Mardenborough who became a professional race car driver after winning a series of Nissan competitions thanks to his gaming skills. Though the teaser itself doesn’t show off any of that story, it features the film’s star Archie Madekwe as Mardenborough alongside Orlando Bloom and David Harbour discussing the sleek action and visuals that aim to recapture the look of the games.

“It’s badass race car action that you’re going to feel like you’re in the middle of,” Harbour said in the clip.

As part of its CES presentation, the studio trotted out Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch along with PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbas, with the film’s director Blomkamp for the occasion. They talked up not just the film but also the technology behind it. Blomkamp (via a livestream of the presentation) described working with various Sony cameras and sensors that allowed them to obtain unusual POVs not normally attainable inside the tight confines of a Formula One car, all of which was intended to create some of the perspectives that gamers will be familiar with.

Related Donald Glover to Play Obscure 'Spider-Man' Villain Hypno-Hustler in Sony Film

Sony and Legendary Represent 'the Last Gasp' of an Old Business Model Related Growing Number of Contenders Makes 2023 Best International Feature Race Less Predictable

51 Directors' Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, and More

Panitch said on stage that both “Gran Turismo” and the upcoming release of “The Last of Us” series on HBO are among 10 different PlayStation Productions projects in various stages of development. Only some of those, such as series adaptations of “God of War” or “Twisted Metal,” had already been announced. Qizilbash also described wanting to find film and TV adaptations that have the potential to appeal to both hardcore fans of the games and newcomers, and felt that “Gran Turismo” played into that vision.

Coinciding with the “Gran Turismo” movie teaser launch was a separate announcement of a “Gran Turismo” VR game launching on the upcoming PS VR 2 in February. “Gran Turismo” also stars Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. The film will open only in theaters on August 11.

Check out the teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.