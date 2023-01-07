How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes

After a hiatus in 2022, the iconic award show comes roaring back to life next week. Here's how you can watch.

The Golden Globes are officially back on television.

After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees.

All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment, the Golden Globe Awards television broadcast you know is back on the airwaves. The 2023 Golden Globes will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. E.T./ 5 p.m. P.T. The show is set to air on NBC and will also stream live on Peacock.

Jerrod Carmichael is handling hosting for this year’s broadcast, and he’ll be joined by a star-studded group of presenters including Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy-Nash Betts, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, and Tracy Morgan. Plenty of Hollywood’s biggest names will be in the audience as well, with Variety recently confirming that the likes of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Daniel Craig are expected to attend.

While competition will be fierce in the film and television categories, several lifetime achievement award recipients have already been announced. Eddie Murphy is set to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. The organization says that the honor, given out each year since 1952, “is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

While the Cecil B. DeMille Award is meant to honor contributions in film, the Globes recently added a similar award for achievements in television. That trophy, the Carol Burnett Award, is set to go to Ryan Murphy this year. The prolific showrunner will be the fourth recipient of the prize, following Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, and Norman Lear.

