Hugh Grant Confirms He Is ‘Married to James Bond’ in ‘Knives Out’ Cinematic Universe

Grant plays the husband of Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

While the debates over who will take over as 007 in the revamped franchise continue, Hugh Grant seemed to beg the question: Why not feature the first queer James Bond?

The “Love Actually” alum quipped that he’s wed to the real Bond in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” with his cameo opening the door to possibly more appearances in the franchise. Daniel Craig plays Detective Benoit Blanc in the mystery films, with Grant making his debut as Blanc’s husband.

“It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” Grant told Collider about his role in the Netflix film. “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought ‘Knives Out 1’ was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

Writer-director Johnson previously shut down any speculation over a “Knives Out” prequel film showing Blanc’s origin story, instead opting for “little tiny glimpses” into Blanc’s personal life, like with Grant. Ethan Hawke, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and late icons Angela Landsbury and Stephen Sondheim also made cameos in the sequel film.

Johnson recently spoke out on keeping each film “self-contained” within the “Knives Out” Cinematic Universe (a third installment is already set at Netflix).

“Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have ‘A Knives Out Mystery’ in the title. You know?” Johnson admitted to The Atlantic. “I want it to just be called ‘Glass Onion.’ I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.”

Johnson is currently set to collaborate with Lyonne on Peacock series “Poker Face,” inspired by novel noir sleuths like Philip Marlowe. Produced by Johnson, “Poker Face” follows private eye Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who travels across America to solve bizarre crimes.

Lyonne directs an episode of the series and also executive produces the show, which features guest stars Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cherry Jones, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Lil Rey Howery, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, Charles Melton, Luis Guzmán, Ellen Barkin, Clea DuVall, and Benjamin Bratt.

“Poker Face” creator Johnson previously said in a press statement that the series is a “character driven, case-of-the-week mystery” that is an ode to the “goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place.”

Lyonne added, “What [creator Johnson] does is just beautiful, and his work also is nothing but heart.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.