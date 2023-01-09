Hugh Jackman Denies Using Steroids for ‘X-Men’ Films: Not Worth the Side Effects

"I just did it the old school way," Jackman said of transforming into Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman got jacked all on his own.

The “Logan” actor has addressed rumors that he juiced up on steroids to portray “X-Men” character Wolverine across the decades-spanning franchise.

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said during HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” (via Variety) when asked if he took steroids for the role. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.'”

Jackman added, “So no, I just did it the old-school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

Jackman is set to reprise playing Wolverine for “Deadpool 3” opposite Ryan Reynolds’ titular antihero. The Tony winner confirmed that the upcoming MCU installment will be a totally different iteration of the character.

“When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine,” Jackman told Chris Wallace. “I just thought, ‘This is going to be fun. Something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait.'”

The “Son” actor told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn that his turn as the Wolverine made him worry about being typecast as a gruff action star.

“I didn’t want to do the same things,” Jackman said. “You know, the role of the hero action star. I mean, it was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American film, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem.'”

Australian actor Jackman also addressed being approached for the role of James Bond prior to Daniel Craig’s casting, saying, “I had a look at it. I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who color outside the lines.”

