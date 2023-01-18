IndieWire Studio Makes In-Person Return for Sundance 2023

Presented by Dropbox, this year's studio features exclusive interviews with Anne Hathaway, Alexander Skarsgård, Jonathan Majors, Sofia Coppola, and more.

The annual IndieWire Studio at Sundance returns this year in person to Main Street in historic Park City, Utah.

Presented by Dropbox, the IndieWire Studio at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will serve as a hub for video interviews with the top attending talent from the hottest indie films presented at the fest. Actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, and documentary subjects will be interviewed by IndieWire’s senior staff for exclusive video and social media content.

Dropbox is the perfect partner for IndieWire — and for Sundance — because it’s a brand that recognizes the power of collaborative effort. Their tools keep creative teams on the same page, whether sharing dailies, shooting schedules, costume specs, or film finance spreadsheets, so everyone’s marching toward the same goal. This year 60 percent of the films at the Sundance Film Festival were made with the help of Dropbox.

In addition, our Premiere Partner Adobe will host interviews with celebrity talent focused on the future of storytelling addressing everything from representation to technologies and innovations that will change how we experience film.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also serves as an additional partner. The ACLU celebrates its 103rd year in defending the constitutional rights of all people on a waterfront of issues, including Immigrants’ Rights, Reproductive Freedom, LGBTQ Rights, Voting Rights, Women’s Rights, and ending mass incarceration.

Starting Friday, January 20, the IndieWire Studio will showcase discussions with actors like Anne Hathaway (“Eileen”), Nicholas Braun (“Cat Person”), Jonathan Majors (“Magazine Dreams”), Taylour Paige (“Magazine Dreams”), Alexander Skarsgård (“Infinity Pool”), Mia Goth (“Infinity Pool”), Emilia Clarke (“The Pod Generation”), Gael Garcia Bernal (“Cassandro”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“You Hurt My Feelings”), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Flora and Son”), Daisy Ridley (“Sometimes I Think About Dying”), Sarah Snook (“Run Rabbit Run”), Phoebe Dynevor (“Fair Play”), Ben Platt (“Theater Camp”), and more.

Directors like Brandon Cronenberg (“Infinity Pool”), Alice Englert (“Bad Behaviour”), Molly Gordon (“Theater Camp”), Tracy Droz Tragos (“Plan C”), and “Kim’s Video” documentarians Ashley Sabin and David Redmon will also stop by the studio, along with producers such as Sofia Coppola (“Fairyland”).

The IndieWire Studio concludes January 23, with content continuing to roll out throughout the festival. The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place in Park City, Utah from January 19 to January 29. IndieWire compiled the list of 27 most anticipated premieres for the festival, ranging from Susanna Fogel’s long-awaited “Cat Person” adaptation to Alice Englert’s “Bad Behaviour.” The adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s novel “Eileen” pairs director William Oldroyd with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway for a crime-thriller, while “The Bear” Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White is back onscreen in Babak Jalali’s offbeat comedy “Fremont.” Of course, Brandon Cronenberg’s upcoming horror film “Infinity Pool” has already landed a large Internet following thanks to an eerie trailer starring Alexander Skarsgård and “Pearl” stunner Mia Goth. Documentaries on Brooke Shields and Little Richard also round out the star-studded lineup for this year’s Sundance.

For more information on tickets for both in-person attendees and virtual viewers, head here. Check out all of our coverage of the festival right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.