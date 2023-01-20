‘Invincible’ Season 2 to Premiere in Late 2023 — Watch Teaser

The hit animated series is based on the comic by Robert Kirkman and has already been renewed for Season 3.

He may be invincible, but he sure isn’t speedy. Almost two years after its March 2021 premiere, the Amazon Prime Video animated series “Invincible” announced that it will premiere its second season…during a vague “late 2023” window.

The news was accompanied by an announcement teaser, featuring main protagonist Mark (voiced by Steven Yeun) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) dining at a burger joint, where Allen lampoons the long wait between seasons.

“What have you been up to? It’s been a while,” Rogen quips as Allen. “I think everyone agrees it’s been, like, a little ridiculous how long it’s been.”

“I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing, in-betweening, cleaning up, color slapping, comping the whole thing, and all that for, you know, roughly thousands of shots,” Yeun replies. “So, it’s kind of a lot.”

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman (also known for creating “The Walking Dead”), “Invincible” stars Yeun as Mark, the son of Earth’s most powerful superhero Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), as he sets out on his own superhero career when he develops superpowers on his 17th birthday. In the process, however, he and his mom Debbie (Sandra Oh) are forced to confront the truth about his father, who turns out to not be the Earth’s strongest protector but its single-biggest threat. The original comic book, which was published by Image Comics and featured art by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, ran for 144 issues between 2003 and 2018, with Season 1 adapting roughly the first 13 issues of the series.

The animated series received positive reviews when Season 1 premiered, with praise for the vocal performances of the starry cast; along with Yeun, Oh, and Simmons, voice actors on the series include Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Khary Payton. The series was renewed for both a Season 2 and Season 3 shortly before its Season 1 finale.

Kirkman executive produces “Invincible” with Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder. Jeff Allen is the supervising director for the series, and Linda Lamontagne is the casting director. Skybound produces the series for Amazon. Watch the teaser for Season 2 of “Invincible” below.

