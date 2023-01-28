Jafar Panahi’s Wife Shares Update on Filmmaker’s Imprisonment, Offers Legal Case for His Release

Jafar Panahi continues to sit in an Iranian prison, serving a six-year sentence due to his inquiries about arrests of fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad. The international film community overwhelmingly denounced his imprisonment as unjust, and the director was able to speak to the world through statements as his latest film, “No Bears,” made the rounds during the 2022 fall festival circuit.

With “No Bears” no longer making headlines, updates on Panahi’s imprisonment have become few and far between. But his wife Tahereh Saeedi recently took to her private Instagram account to explain that her lawyers believe his imprisonment is a violation of Iranian law, as the statute of limitations on his charges has expired.

“One year ago, the verdict of 6 years prison of Jafar was 10 years old and we thought Jafar wouldn’t go back to prison,” Saeedi wrote. “According to the same law that he was judged by, a judgment not executed in 10 years become obsolete. But on July 11th, his birthday, I was informed that he’s been jailed in the name of a judgment passed 11 years ago.”

She continued to question the legality of Panahi’s imprisonment, explaining that his lawyers had previously convinced the Supreme Court of Iran that his sentence was unlawful.