Jay Leno Reveals He Suffered Broken Ribs and ‘Cracked Kneecaps’ After Recent Motorcycle Accident

The former late night talk show host kept his recent accident under wraps after surviving a November car fire: "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free."

Jay Leno just maybe shouldn’t be leaving his garage.

The star of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which IndieWire can confirm has recently been canceled after seven seasons, revealed he survived another vehicular accident in mid-January. Leno was hospitalized in November 2022 following a gasoline fire that broke out while he was repairing a vintage car. On January 17, Leno was involved in a motorcycle crash.

“That was the first accident, OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

He added, “But I’m OK! I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Leno was again working on a vintage vehicle, this time testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle on the road before realizing it was leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Related Jay Leno Released from Hospital After Gasoline Fire Incident, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Jay Leno Hospitalized After Gasoline Fire: 'Need a Week or Two' to Recover Related 51 Directors' Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, and More

The Best Zombie Movies Ever Made

Leno noted that he kept the accident under wraps since the media coverage surrounding his November 2022 incident.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” he said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host is set to headline Vegas’ Encore Theater for the first time March 31, marking his first Vegas show since the November 2022 incident that left him with second-degree burns.

Leno shared that he has “taken politics out of the act altogether” amidst the polarizing political climate.

“When I was doing ‘The Tonight Show,’ you would get people pissed on both sides,” he recalled. “‘Leno, you and your Democratic friends,’ or, ‘Leno, you and your Republican friends.’ I was proud of myself for not giving away any political beliefs. It was just about the joke. Nowadays, people are mad if you don’t say how you feel.”

Leno’s long-running CNBC reality series “Jay Leno’s Garage” was officially canceled as of January 26, as first announced by The Hollywood Reporter. The series started in 2015 and lasted seven seasons, with audiences following Leno repairing his vintage car collection.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.