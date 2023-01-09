Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson Among Golden Globes Presenters

Claire Danes, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault have also joined as presenters.

Jennifer Coolidge is leaving behind the murderous yachts and islands of Sicily for the no-less-dramatic world of the Golden Globes. The “White Lotus” star will be one of the presenters at Tuesday’s award ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday.

In addition to Coolidge, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault will also serve as presenters at the event. They join the first wave of presenters announced at the ceremony, which included Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan.

Of the new lineup, several of the stars are currently in contention at the Globes. Coolidge is nominated in the limited series supporting actress category for her performance as Tanya in Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” along with Claire Danes for “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” Hilary Swank received a nod in the lead drama actress category for her ABC series “Alaska Daily,” and Jenna Ortega made the cut in the lead comedy actress category for her breakout role in Netflix’s smash-hit series “Wednesday.”

In addition to the presenters, HFPA also announced that the ceremony will include a videotaped message from Ukrainian president Vlodoymyr Zelenskyy, which will be introduced by Sean Penn. In addition, the night will see Ryan Murphy honored with the Carol Burnett Award, while Eddie Murphy will receive the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award.

This year’s Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is an attempted comeback for the award show, typically the second-most popular film award ceremony every year after the Oscars. Last year’s ceremony went untelevised after NBC dropped the ceremony in response to a backlash against the HFPA for lack of diversity and accusations of corruption. The organization has since attempted to regain favor among stars and Hollywood publicists through reforms, including a dramatic increase in the number of voters.

The 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

