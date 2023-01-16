Two Jeremy Clarkson Amazon Series Won’t Be Renewed Following Meghan Markle Comments – Report

Clarkson also issued a new public apology for the column, claiming he sent Markle and Prince Harry an apology email on Christmas Day.

Exactly a month after former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson caused outrage by publishing a column in “The Sun” containing several inflammatory statements about Meghan Markle, the veteran TV host’s two Amazon series are likely coming to an end.

Variety is reporting that the TV presenter’s Amazon Prime Video series “The Grand Tour,” a “Top Gear” spinoff, and ““Clarkson’s Farm,” a documentary about his Cotswolds farm, will not be renewed at the service, past seasons that have already been commissioned. That means that “Clarkson’s Farm,” which premieres its second season February 10, will likely end in 2024 with its already ordered Season 3, while “The Grand Tour” will end after four special episodes ordered for the streamer. Variety additionally reported that a Tuesday press conference for “Clarkson’s Farm” Season 2 has been canceled.

Amazon Prime Video declined to comment on the news to IndieWire.

It should be noted that, although Variety says Prime Video is “parting ways” with Clarkson, the story also says that the streamer has a number of other shows in the works with the presenter that are currently going ahead. This means that, while his current shows may be ending, it’s possible he will remain on the streamer with a different project.

In addition, after apologizing for his column three days after its publication on Twitter, Clarkson offered a more extensive apology to Markle and her husband Prince Harry on Instagram Monday. In the post, in which he said Amazon and ITV were “incandescent” over his comments, and claimed that he emailed Markle and Prince Harry to apologize for his statements, saying “I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.”

“It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder,” Clarkson wrote about the backlash to the column. “So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about. We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

In his December 16 column for British tabloid The Sun, Clarkson wrote that he “hated” Markle on a “cellular” level, comparing her to Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon and serial killer Rose West and painting a picture of the Duchess as controlling the actions of her husband Prince Harry. Referencing the scene in “Game of Thrones” where Lena Headey is forced to walk naked through King’s Landing after confessing to adultery, Clarkson wrote that “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

The column prompted almost immediate backlash, with Harry calling it “horrific, hurtful, and cruel” towards Markle in an interview with ITV and Clarkson’s daughter Emily denouncing her father on social media. Britain’s Independent Press Standards Organization’s received a record 21,000 complaints about the column, while The Sun apologized a week after it was published.

