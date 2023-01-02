Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical but Stable Condition’ Following Ski Plow Accident

The MCU actor was airlifted to a hospital after an incident near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day.

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year’s Day following a ski plowing accident.

The Marvel actor and two-time Oscar nominee was airlifted to a hospital after an incident on his property near Reno, Nevada. Renner has a home close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to Deadline. The area was hit with a large storm New Year’s Eve and left 35,000 houses without power.

Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told Deadline. The “Hawkeye” star is noted to be “receiving excellent care” for his injuries.

In addition to his MCU appearances, Renner returns for Season 2 of “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+ January 15. The Taylor Sheridan-created series continues Renner’s partnership with the Paramount showrunner following their collaboration in 2017 film “Wind River,” which also is spurring a sequel.

Titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” the follow-up film is set to be helmed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” director Kari Skogland and star Martin Sensmeier, who will be reprising his role from the original film. The film is produced by Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment banner. Neither Renner nor co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and have been attached to the project, and writer-director Sheridan is not involved in “The Next Chapter.” Patrick Massett and John Zinman (“Tomb Raider,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Gold”) co-wrote the screenplay.

The sequel is confirmed to be entering production January 2023 and follow a series of ritualistic murders on the Wind River reservation. The FBI enlists tracker Chip Hanson (Sensmeier) to help catch the serial killer.

Meanwhile, Renner is rumored to be reprising his role of Hawkeye in upcoming MCU installment “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) is confirmed to be directing from a script by “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania” scribe Jeff Loveness. Cretton is also set to direct the “Shang-Chi” sequel starring Simu Liu.

The upcoming fifth “Avengers” film will debut in 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” which will close out Marvel’s Phase 6. While the plot for “The Kang Dynasty” remains under wraps, Marvel has confirmed that Jonathan Majors will play Kang after appearing in Disney+ series “Loki.” Yet Majors clarified at 2022 San Diego Comic Con that there are multiple Kangs.

Additional reporting by Christian Zilko.

