Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video from Hospital Bed: ‘A Not-So-Great ICU Day Turned Amazing Spa Day’

Jeremy Renner is proving he’s still in high spirits while on the mend.

The MCU actor suffered a freak accident after being run over by his own snow plow while trying to help a stranded family’s car out of the snow on New Year’s Day. The two-time Oscar nominee was airlifted to a hospital after an incident on his property near Reno, Nevada. Renner has a home close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, with the area being hit with a large storm New Year’s Eve and leaving 35,000 houses without power.

Renner was in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident” and underwent two surgeries January 2 after suffering from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The “Hawkeye” star shared a sweet video from his hospital bed January 5.

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” Renner says in the video. “Thank you sooooo much.”

One of his family members is heard in the background saying “you so sexy” when another gives him a scalp massage through a hospital plastic shower cap.

“That was the first shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner adds. “Gross!”

Renner previously shared a health update from his hospital bed January 3, thanking fans for their “kind words” amid his recovery.

“I’m too messed up now to type,” Renner captioned a photo showing his bruised face and breathing tube.

In a statement to the press, Renner’s family expressed their shared “gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.” The Renner family added they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from fans.”

In addition to his MCU appearances, Renner returns for Season 2 of “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+ January 15. The Taylor Sheridan-created series continues Renner’s partnership with the Paramount showrunner following their collaboration in 2017 film “Wind River,” which also is spurring a sequel.

Meanwhile, Renner is rumored to be reprising his role of Hawkeye in upcoming MCU installment “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) is confirmed to be directing from a script by “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania” scribe Jeff Loveness. Cretton is also set to direct the “Shang-Chi” sequel starring Simu Liu.

