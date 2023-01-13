John Corbett (Officially!) Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ — See First Look Photo

The news comes after Corbett originally implied he would be in the first season of the HBO Max revival.

And just like that, Aidan is back. John Corbett has reprised his role as iconic “Sex and the City” hunk Aidan Shaw for Season 2 of the show’s HBO Max revival “And Just Like That…”.

The news was announced Friday night, via a post from the show’s Instagram account and star Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal account, showing the two in character as Aidan and Carrie strolling along the street of Manhattan. But the saga of Corbett’s return to one of his most famous roles goes all the way back to months before the series premiered its first season in December 2021, when the actor seemingly confirmed he was a part of the show to Page Six. When the show finished airing, the ’90s most iconic furniture salesman was nowhere to be seen, and showrunner Michael Patrick King later stated he didn’t know what Corbett was talking about.

Corbett first appeared as Aidan in “SATC” Season 3, and was the second most prominent love interest of main character Carrie throughout the show’s six season run, after her eventual husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth). His storyline with Carrie saw the two break up after Carrie had an intense affair with Big, and eventually got back together for a brief, doomed engagement. He made his last appearance in Season 6 of the show, where he was revealed to have gotten married and had a baby. Aidan also played an important role in 2010’s widely-panned “Sex and the City 2” film, when he and Carrie bumped into each other in Abu Dhabi and almost sleep together before eventually parting ways.

Related 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Will Be More Like Classic 'Sex and the City,' Says HBO Max Exec

Darren Star Worried Disney Buying Out ABC Would Neuter 'Sex and the City' Before Landing at HBO Related 23 Controversial Film and TV Book Adaptations That Rankled Their Audiences and Authors

Oscars 2023: Best Costume Design Predictions

On “And Just Like That,” Carrie is currently single, following Mr. Big’s death by peloton. Her storyline over Season 1 saw her come to terms with her husband’s death, eventually spreading his ashes in Paris, and the finale saw her entertain dating again, which hints that she may reconnect with Aidan come Season 2. As for her other friends, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) left her husband Steve (David Eigenberg) for Carrie’s podcast co-host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is still happily married to Harry (Evan Handler), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is still pointedly not on the show.

A release date for “And Just Like That” Season 2 has yet to be announced. Check out the first look of Corbett’s return below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.