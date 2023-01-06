Jordan Peele Bought Corey Feldman’s Auctioned ‘Stand by Me’ Prosthetic Ear: ‘I Realize How Creepy That Was’

"I have a new friendship with Corey Feldman, very proud of this," the "Nope" writer-director revealed.

Jordan Peele gave Corey Feldman an earful about his movie memorabilia collection. The latest piece of cinema history the Oscar winner added? Feldman’s prosthetic ear from 1986 film “Stand by Me.”

Peele confirmed that he was the one who won the October 2021 auction of the infamous prop worn by then-child star Feldman, who staged the sale around his own 50th birthday. “There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in ‘Stand by Me’ and I guess I very creepily bought it,” Peele explained during a recent appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The “Nope” writer-director continued, “In saying it out loud, I realize how creepy it was. That’s not the thing you should share.”

And according to Peele, Feldman approved of whose hands the ear fell into. “I mentioned it to him and he’s like, ‘Wait, you got the ear?,’” Peele said. “I was like, ‘Yeah’ and he was like, ‘Man, I’m so glad it was you.'”

Peele connected with Feldman while curating Film at Lincoln Center series “The Lost Rider: A Chronicle of Hollywood Sacrifice,” which provides context to the history of his own 2022 film, “Nope.” The series features Feldman’s films like “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” and “Stand by Me,” as well as the previously unreleased movie “The Birthday.”

“I have a new friendship with Corey Feldman, very proud of this,” Peele said. “He invited me and my producer to his house. We went to his house, which was awesome. It has some memorabilia and stuff. By the way, if you don’t know Corey Feldman, it means — first of all — fuck off, you’re a kid. But this is, like, one of the greatest teen icons of all time.”

Peele shared, “We visit and he has this film that he showed called ‘The Birthday’ that was unreleased. If you are a cinephile who is just into a complete what-the-F-did-I-just-watch experience, it is this treasure. So the thing is kind of leading up to this missing film because the movie ‘Nope’ in itself is about exploitation and erasure.”

Peele said of Feldman, “I’m happy to consider him a friend.”

Feldman previously teased that the buyer of the “Stand by Me” ear, which he wore as character Teddy Duchamp when his abusive onscreen father burned his ear, will have endless opportunities to use the extra appendage. “I don’t know what you’re going to do with the ear,” Feldman said at the time. “Wear it for Halloween, throw darts at it, use it as a coaster! The possibilities are limitless.”

A portion of the proceeds from the 2021 auction went to LET ME HELP, a foundation supporting anti-bullying, cancer victims, and COVID-19 relief. NFTs of the ear in question were also sold.

