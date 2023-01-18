Jordan Peele Is ‘Envious’ of ‘Oppenheimer’: Christopher Nolan’s Film Is ‘What I’m Most Excited For’ in 2023

"All I can say is, I am so envious I didn’t get to be on set for this production," Peele said alongside "Oppenheimer" and "Nope" cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema.

Nope, “Barbie” isn’t the most anticipated film of 2023, according to writer-director Jordan Peele.

The “Get Out” and “Nope” auteur is counting down the days instead until Christopher Nolan’s nuclear biopic “Oppenheimer” debuts in theaters. During the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked “Oppenheimer” cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, who collaborated with Peele on “Nope,” about what to expect from the black-and-white IMAX film.

“The thing is, it is really hard for me to talk about this film because we simply haven’t really sort of all together agreed what we can say and what we want to say,” Van Hoytema said, “so I’m just going to shut up.”

Peele added, “I don’t work for the film, I don’t have a contract or anything. All I can say is, I am so envious I didn’t get to be on set for this production. The talent is incredible. The images, I have seen a couple of images from it that just look so beautiful. It’s going to be a real…It’s what I’m most excited for next year.”

“Oppenheimer” is based on the life of theoretical physicist and “the father of the Atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer was the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and oversaw the “Manhattan Project,” which first developed nuclear weapons for World War II. He also supervised the Trinity Test, in which the first atomic bomb was successfully detonated in New Mexico. Emily Blunt plays Oppenheimer’s wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie is theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano takes on Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence, amongst an all-star cast.

The trailer for “Oppenheimer” premiered ahead of Peele’s “Nope” in theaters. Director Nolan revealed last year that the biopic used practical effects (aka, actually blew things up) to recreate atomic bomb explosions.

“It’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story,” Nolan said. “There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.”

For all the details on “Oppenheimer,” click here.

