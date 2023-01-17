Julia Louis-Dreyfus: ‘Veep’ Could Never Have Dealt with January 6

"I don’t know how to make that funny, especially when people lost their lives," the Emmy winner said.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus hasn’t officially ruled out a rumored eighth season of “Veep,” but one plot line would definitely be off-limits.

The Emmy winner revealed that while Vice President Kamala Harris told her the critically acclaimed HBO comedy series was more accurate than fans will ever know, “Veep” would never cover the January 6th Insurrection.

“I don’t know how we could,” Louis-Dreyfus told Variety. “I don’t know how to make that funny, especially when people lost their lives.”

The “Seinfeld” alum added that there would have to be “multiple years of normalcy in Washington before we could revisit something” with “Veep” given how the fictional series has echoed the Trump presidency, among other Washington, D.C., moments of recent years.

“It was incredible,” Louis-Dreyfus said of her aforementioned interaction with the Vice President. “Her husband, the first gentleman, and she told me they love ‘Veep,’ and that it’s more like D.C. than anyone would care to admit.”

“Veep” premiered in 2012 and ran for seven seasons before ending in May 2019. The series, which mocked politics and politically correct wokeness, would be “tricky” to revisit today, explained Louis-Dreyfus.

“I’m in favor of sensitivity. When people complain about being too politically correct, I start to question what their motives are,” she said. “I believe in irony and satire — there must be a place for it for a culture to survive — but I also believe in being sensitive and kind at the same time.”

“Veep” co-star Tony Hale previously told IndieWire in October 2022 that he would “show up at [Louis-Dreyfus’] doorstep” to partake in an eighth season of “Veep” on HBO.

“As a comic actor, many times on other jobs that I’ve worked on, you know when someone thinks something is funny, or you think something is funny, but then maybe they don’t. You’re not on the same page with comedy,” Hale said. “But with ‘Veep,’ man, I just so admired their writing, and I so admired the jokes, and the subtlety, and the surprises. If I can do that again, I am in. I will carry a store of purses to do that show.”

