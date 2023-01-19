Jon Cryer, Cassian Elwes, and More Offer Well-Wishes for Julian Sands as Actor Now Missing for 6 Days

The "A Room With a View" actor disappeared while hiking Mount Baldy in Southern California.

Julian Sands is being remembered by actors and filmmakers everywhere.

After the “A Room With a View” and “Ocean’s 13” star went missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy region in San Bernardino County, hopes for Sands’ return have flooded social media.

Cassian Elwes penned, “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on Mt. Baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. Life is fleeting and precious.”

Jon Cryer added, “I am hoping against hope that this will turn out to be just another one of his adventures. I’m so sorry for his family and friends going through this.”

Matthew Modine wrote, “Julian Sands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many. A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves.”

British actor Sands relocated to Los Angeles in 2020. A consummate hiker and climber, Sands ventured to Mount Baldy amid poor trail conditions.

“On Friday, January 13, at about 7:30 pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said in a press statement. “Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening. However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”

Sands’ car was found January 19, and his son Harry Sands has joined the search to retrace Sands’ believed route up the mountain.

Sands starred in films like “Warlock,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” and “Arachnophobia,” as well as appeared in TV series “Smallville,” “Dexter,” and “The L Word.” He is set to appear in “Double Soul” opposite F. Murray Abraham.

Fellow actors Barbara Crampton, Frances Fisher, and Elizabeth Perkins have also publicly wished Sands a safe return.

Rufus Sewell captioned, “God, I really hope he’s OK.”

Jim Piddock wrote in response to Elwes’ original post, “It’s awful, Cassian. A wonderfully talented and unique man and a delightful, generous friend. Hoping for a miracle.”

Samuel West shared, “Please, please let Julian Sands be OK. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news.”

I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. — cassian elwes (@cassianelwes) January 18, 2023

It’s awful, Cassian.

A wonderfully talented and unique man and a delightful, generous friend.

Hoping for a miracle. ❤️ — Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) January 19, 2023

Oh no, I hope he’s ok 🙏 — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) January 19, 2023

We are all praying for his safe return~ — Caroline Williams (@WilliCaroline) January 19, 2023

#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many. A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves. 🙏🏽❤️🍀 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) January 19, 2023

I am hoping against hope that this will turn out to be just another one of his adventures. I’m so sorry for his family and friends going through this. https://t.co/BZDo6jqa0x — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 19, 2023

