Hulu Cuts Justin Roiland from ‘Solar Opposites,’ ‘Koala Man’

Both series are expected to continue without the disgraced creator's involvement.

Following Adult Swim’s announcement that it severed ties with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland, Hulu has followed suit on dropping the disgraced creator from his animated shows on the platform. Roiland has been cut from “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man” at the streamer, the company announced January 25.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement to IndieWire. Before the announcement, Roiland had an overall deal with 20th TV Animation to develop new animated projects for the studio.

Both shows are expected to continue without Roiland’s involvement, similar to “Rick and Morty.” That Adult Swim animated series currently has 40 more episodes ordered at Adult Swim and is expected to recast the two title characters, previously both played by Roiland.

Roiland created and executive produced “Solar Opposites” with Mike McMahan and voiced one of the main characters; the series premiered in 2020 and aired its third season last July. “Koala Man,” which was created by Michael Cusack and premiered earlier this month, was executive produced by Roiland, who also guest-starred in an episode. The creator lacks any writing credits on either show, beyond the pilot episode of “Solar Opposites”

Related Adult Swim Severs Ties with Justin Roiland: 'Rick and Morty Will Continue'

'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence Related The 225 Best Horror Movies of All Time

The Best True Crime Streaming Now, from 'Unsolved Mysteries' to 'McMillions' to 'The Staircase'

On January 12, Roiland was charged in Orange County, California, on one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges date back to an incident that occurred in 2020, against an unnamed woman Roiland was dating at the time. According to Variety, Roiland was previously released on a $50,000 bond on August 13, 2020, and was arraigned on October 14, 2020. Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and appeared in court on January 12, 2023, for a pre-trial hearing. A trial date has not yet been set.

Adult Swim, which produces and airs Roiland’s “Rick and Morty,” released a statement January 24 via the official “Rick and Morty” Twitter account confirming the channel has cut all ties with Roiland and will continue to produce the series, which Roiland created with “Community” creator Dan Harmon.

“Adult Swim has ended its relationship with Justin Roiland,” the tweet reads. “‘Rick and Morty’ will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

“Solar Opposites” has already been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. “Koala Man” has not yet been renewed. It is unclear whether Roiland’s characters will be written off the shows, or if they will simply be recast with new voice actors.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.