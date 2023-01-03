‘Koala Man’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman Stars in Suburban Vigilante Series from ‘Rick & Morty’ Creators

"Succession" star Sarah Snook, Hugo Weaving, and Jemaine Clement also voice characters in the animated Hulu series, created by Michael Cusack.

Hugh Jackman is returning Down Under to battle buff kangaroos alongside Koala Man. And yes, that is the premise of a new animated Hulu series from the team behind “Rick & Morty.”

Academy Award winner Jackman stars opposite series creator and animator Michael Cusack, who plays the titular hero, in “Koala Man” about a local vigilante who solves crimes in the fictional Australian suburb of Dapto.

The official synopsis reads: “Koala Man” follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

The eight-episode series also stars “Succession” breakout Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving, and Alexandra Daddario. The cast is rounded out by Demi Lardner, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Michelle Brasier, Mark Coles Smith, Liam McIntyre, Claudia O’Doherty, Jordan Shanks, Natalie Tran, and Jarrad Wright.

Lead star Cusack created the series, with “Rick & Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland executive producing along with “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also serves as executive producer. “Koala Man” is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu.

Princess Pictures and Bento Box handle animation via Princess Bento Studio out of Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia.

Actor Jackman debuted the trailer on Instagram. Jackman previously voiced roles in animated series like “Big Mouth,” “Human Resources,” and “The Simpsons,” plus film “Missing Link.” In addition to “Koala Man,” the “Greatest Showman” alum revisits his “Australia” character with Baz Luhrmann’s series “Faraway Downs.” Luhrmann’s sprawling 2008 epic “Australia” is set to be recut for Hulu limited series “Faraway Downs,” including Nicole Kidman’s co-lead character. Jackman will also star opposite Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 3” as Wolverine.

“Koala Man” premieres January 9 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

