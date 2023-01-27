Kristen Stewart Will Direct 3 Music Videos for Boygenius’ Upcoming Album

The album from Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker arrives March 31.

The upcoming release of “The Record,” the first full studio album from Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker’s Boygenius supergroup, promises to be a landmark event for indie kids and queer women everywhere. And the critically acclaimed musicians have an extra treat for their fans in the form of three upcoming music videos directed by another queer icon: Kristen Stewart.

The news was announced on January 26 via a Rolling Stone cover profile of Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker in support of the upcoming album, which is scheduled for a March 31 release via Interscope Records. No other info about the videos, including when they drop or what songs from the record will receive them, has been announced. Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker released three singles for the album — “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue” — earlier this month upon the album’s announcement.

This isn’t the first music video that the “Happiest Season” and “Spencer” star has directed. Previously, Stewart helmed a video for the band Sage + the Saint’s 2014 single “Take Me Down to the South,” and in 2017 directed Scottish indie pop group Chvrches’ video for their song “Down Side of Me.” Stewart additionally directed the shorts “Come Swim” and “Crickets,” for Refinery 29 and the Netflix anthology series “Homemade,” respectively.

Stewart’s directorial ambitions aren’t stopping with her Boygenius collaborations; in November last year, it was announced that the actor will make her feature directorial debut with the film “The Chronology of Water,” based on the memoir from Lidia Yuknavitch. Stewart and Andy Mingo co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which will star Imogen Poots and is produced by Ridley Scott. The memoir focuses on Yuknavitch’s struggles with addiction issues, her exploration of her bisexuality, and her involvement with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement opposing Israeli oppression of Palestine.

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Stewart spoke to IndieWire about her passion for the upcoming film, which she has been linked to since 2018, while promoting her role in David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future.”

“If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I’ll die,” Stewart said at the time.

