Laika and MoPOP Launch ‘Hidden Worlds’ Stop-Motion Exhibition in Seattle

Laika and the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle will launch the largest exhibition ever mounted devoted to the acclaimed, global leading stop-motion studio. “Hidden Worlds: The Films of Laika” opens March 17 at MoPop and spans more than 7,500 square feet of exhibition space with immersive displays, film artifacts, and interactives concerning Laika’s state-of-the art crafts and emerging tech.

The exhibition will spotlight Laika’s five Oscar-nominated films — “Coraline” (2009), “ParaNorman” (2012), “The Boxtrolls” (2014),”Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016), “Missing Link” (2019) — along with the upcoming fantasy-adventure “Wildwood,” directed by Laika president Travis Knight, and featuring a voice cast led by Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Angela Bassett.

“Laika is a multifaceted community of dreamers, makers, storytellers, scientists, engineers, and artists all committed to making movies that matter,” said David Burke, Laika’s chief marketing officer and senior vice president operations. “We believe that cinema is a profoundly important and fertile landscape in which we can tell stories that will speak to global audiences, both now and for generations to come. Film is a universally shared cultural language and it’s thrilling to be partnering with MoPOP, which celebrates the power of popular culture and the individuals who create that magic.”

“Laika tells original, enduring stories with meaningful themes and a commitment to filmmaking innovation,” added Jacob McMurray, MoPOP’s director of curatorial, collections, and exhibits.

Exhibition highlights include recreations of the six Laika worlds, including specialty lighting, original exhibition films, and immersive scenic elements such as a full-size version of the tunnel leading to the Other World in Henry Selick’s “Coraline”; artifacts and sets from the six films contextualized by the artists and craftspeople; MoPop signature interactive elements allowing a “puppets-eye-view” of a Laika set or the opportunity to create your own stop-motion animation using yourself as the puppet; content demonstrating Laika’s signature blend of traditional stop-motion and tech advancements in digital effects and Oscar-winning rapid-prototype 3D printing.

