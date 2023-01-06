Laura Dern Was Recognized as ‘the Girl in the Taylor Swift Video’ During a Guided ‘Jurassic Park’ Tour

"'Aren't you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?'" a fan asked Dern while on a "Jurassic Park" guided tour in Hawaii.

Life, and Taylor Swift fans, find a way.

Laura Dern revealed during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that while on the property of a former “Jurassic Park” production site, she was recognized instead for starring as the wicked stepmother in Taylor Swift’s recent “Bejeweled” music video.

Dern detailed how she was visiting a friend’s organic arm on Oahu in Hawaii when she ran into a “Jurassic Park” guided tour. “I was coming out of their farm and there’s a guided tour of the sites of ‘Jurassic Park’ with a little sign saying, ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park,'” Dern said. “And I was like, you know, post-beach and seeing our friends, we’re getting in the car, and I’m standing right in front of this sign, and here comes a group of people.”

The Oscar winner continued, “And a girl comes running up to me and says, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!’ I was just like, I want to be with my family. Let’s not do a whole ‘Jurassic Park.’ She says, ‘Aren’t you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?’ It was amazing. She did ask for a picture with me because she loves Taylor Swift, and there was ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’ right behind us.”

Dern reprised her iconic role of Ellie Sattler for “Jurassic World: Dominion” last year, but it was Swift’s 2022 music video that gave new Gen Z star power to Dern.

“Taylor asked me and it sounded like such an incredible time,” Dern said. “I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was. I had the time of my life.”

Swift, who is set to write and direct her first feature film, previously told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that working with Dern was a dream come true.

“What if we really shoot for the stars with the other casting?” Swift said. “What if we get Oscar winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother? I was like, ‘Oscar winner Laura Dern, hello. I’ve written a script. It’s a one-scene script in which you are going to call me a ‘tired, tacky wench.’ And she was like, ‘I’m down.’ She’s the coolest, she’s so funny. I’m like, ‘You are my friend now!'”

Swift added, “Directing Oscar winner Laura Dern was the easiest thing I’ve done in my life. She’s the greatest. I don’t even believe I’m saying things like this.”

