Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks, Nicolas Cage Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Rita Wilson also remembered the late singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley.

The “Elvis” team and more are remembering late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley passed away January 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54 years old. Prsley and her mother, Priscilla, recently attended the Golden Globes on behalf of musical biopic “Elvis,” which landed lead star Austin Butler the Best Actor award. “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann remembered Presley on Friday, writing on Instagram, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’ manager “Colonel” Tom Parker in the film, wrote that he and wife Rita Wilson are “heartbroken, absolutely broken” over the news of Presley’s passing.

Wilson added, “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the ‘Elvis’ movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

Presley’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage told The Hollywood Reporter that her sudden passing was a “devastating” shock. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage wrote. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020. Presley’s other three children, actress Riley Keough and twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, have yet to issue public statements on her passing.

Presley’s frequent collaborator, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, tweeted, “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP Lisa Marie Presley.”

See more tributes to Presley below.

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023

I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/bRxg8tP6Rk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 13, 2023

