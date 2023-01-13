×
Back to IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks, Nicolas Cage Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Rita Wilson also remembered the late singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley.

5 hours ago

Lisa Marie Presley at the 2023 Golden Globes

Lisa Marie Presley

Getty

The “Elvis” team and more are remembering late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley passed away January 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54 years old. Prsley and her mother, Priscilla, recently attended the Golden Globes on behalf of musical biopic “Elvis,” which landed lead star Austin Butler the Best Actor award. “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann remembered Presley on Friday, writing on Instagram, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’ manager “Colonel” Tom Parker in the film, wrote that he and wife Rita Wilson are “heartbroken, absolutely broken” over the news of Presley’s passing.

Related

Related

Wilson added, “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the ‘Elvis’ movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

Presley’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage told The Hollywood Reporter that her sudden passing was a “devastating” shock. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage wrote. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020. Presley’s other three children, actress Riley Keough and twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, have yet to issue public statements on her passing.

Presley’s frequent collaborator, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, tweeted, “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP Lisa Marie Presley.”

See more tributes to Presley below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad