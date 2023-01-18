‘M3GAN’ Sequel Slated for 2025 Release Date with Allison Williams Returning

Jason Blum and James Wan, along with lead star Williams, are producing "M3GAN 2.0" for Universal.

“M3GAN” is about to be “M2GAN.”

The instantly iconic Blumhouse horror film landed a sequel at Universal, set for a January 17, 2025 release date. Currently titled “M3GAN 2.0,” the follow-up will mark lead star Allison Williams’ return to the role, along with her onscreen niece Violet McGraw.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper will pen the sequel, but a director has not been announced yet. Gerard Johnstone helmed the first film which focused on the creation of a Model 3 Generative Android doll geared towards children. Yet once an overbearing M3GAN went astray, it seemed like the doll was officially decommissioned…

“M3GAN 2.0” will be produced by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, with James Wan, Jason Blum, and actress Williams producers on the film. Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will executive produce, along with Mark Katchur. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, from Divide/Conquer, will also serve as executive producers.

“It’s about something that’s on the tip of everyone’s tongue right now,” Blum previously told IndieWire of the premise. “We’re all talking about AI and what it could do. All the great things it can do, which we see in the movie, and all the horrible things it can do, which we also see in the movie.”

Blum teased a sequel to Variety saying that discussions surrounding a “M3GAN” franchise happened long before the film was even released. “We broke our cardinal rule,” the horror mega-producer admitted. “I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

“M3GAN” was released January 6, 2023 and has grossed more than $90 million at the worldwide box office to-date.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praised the film’s dedication to the titular “hilariously and obviously evil robot.”

“M3GAN is the rare early viral star (first trailers for the film made newly minted fans cry out for ‘Oscars!’ on social media) who delivers on her promise,” Erbland penned in the review. “She’s absolutely fucking nuts, and what fun to watch her play. The film is still a triumph. Its creators are so clearly on the same insane wavelength, nimbly blending camp and social satire and actual terror, that “M3GAN” is poised to crack the murder-doll pantheon and stay there forever.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.