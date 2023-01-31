Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum ‘Nearly Killed Me’ During ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Hayek Pinault nearly landed on her head while filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” almost became Salma Hayek Pinault’s final role.

The trilogy installment and franchise-ending film stars Hayek Pinault as a wealthy socialite who bankrolls Magic Mike’s (Channing Tatum) dreams of a West End production. The “reverse ‘Pretty Woman’” film is directed by Steven Soderbergh and set for a February 10 release.

Hayek Pinault detailed the intense dance sequences involved, including one especially dangerous moment.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” Hayek Pinault said during a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance.

“[Channing] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment,” Hayek Pinault continued. “So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.'”

She added, “Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'”

The “Eternals” star previously said the “complicated” lap dance scenes were “physically challenging” to execute. Although the role did have some perks: “You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes,” Hayek Pinault said. “And I got to boss them around.”

Director Soderbergh noted that the third installment is the only film that features Tatum’s Magic Mike in a real relationship.

Tatum also teased that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” includes the first-ever “intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance” sequence for the franchise, complete with a “splash zone” water-centric scene that lasts for close to 30 minutes to close out the film.

“We’re kind of swinging for the fences,” Tatum said. “There never needs to be another stripper movie after this one.”

