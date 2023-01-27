Mia Goth Addresses Oscars Not Taking Horror Seriously: ‘A Change Is Necessary’

"I think that it’s very political and that it’s not entirely based on the quality of a project," Goth said.

Mia Goth wants the Oscars to go, well, more goth.

Just days after she spoke about what it means to be a scream queen at the IndieWire Studio at Sundance, the star of “Infinity Pool” and “Pearl” addressed the lack of horror film recognition by the Academy, particularly in the performance categories.

“I think that it’s very political and that it’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se,” Goth told reporter Jake Hamilton (see below) of the lack of genre diversity among the nominees. “I think there’s a lot going on there, a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations and categories that are recognized. Maybe I shouldn’t say that either but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that. I don’t know why.”

Goth continued, “I think a change is necessary. A shift should take place, really. If they wanted to engage with the wider public, I think it would be of benefit, really.”

IndieWire noted Goth’s turn in Ti West’s “X” sequel “Pearl” as one of the best performances of 2022, despite being snubbed by the Academy.

In recent years, Toni Collette’s bone-chilling turn in Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” was similarly iced out of the acclaimed awards ceremony, even though she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. (To note, Colette’s sole Oscar nomination was for Best Supporting Actress in 1999’s “The Sixth Sense.”) Along with “The Sixth Sense,” “The Exorcist” is one of the few horror films recognized by the Academy in the Best Picture category.

This year’s “Nope” was also left out of the nominees. Along with the film’s acclaimed crafts work, Star Keke Palmer was in the mix to land a 2023 Best Supporting Actress nomination for “Nope” after winning from the New York Film Critics Circle.

“Psycho,” “The Witch,” “The Thing,” “Carrie,” and “Poltergeist” are among the iconic horror films entirely ignored by the Academy. Thriller “Parasite” made history as the first International Film to win Best Picture but is not categorized specifically as the horror genre.

Meanwhile, Goth continues her scream queen reign with the upcoming “MaXXXine,” completing the “X” trilogy, out later this year.

I spoke with Mia Goth about not getting a (very deserved) Best Actress Oscar nomination for PEARL — and why the Academy doesn't take the horror genre seriously enough.

