Read Our 15 Most Popular Sundance 2023 Stories, and Feel Like You Were at the Festival

As the annual festival returned to Park City in force, readers were more eager than ever to get a sense of what was happening on the ground.

After two years of a predominantly virtual festival experience, the Sundance Film Festival returned to (mostly normal) with its 2023 edition. And while simply saying, “Hey, we’re back!” only goes so far (and has been so often repeated that it doesn’t really hold much excitement these days), a sampling of the top stories you — our very own IndieWire readers — were most interested in from this year’s festival reveals that things happening on the ground were most appealing.

While Sundance’s virtual platform — available to both members of the press and regular ol’ cinephiles — was packed with new films to watch, things that unfolded only in Park City, from the news of Doug Liman’s secret Brett Kavanaugh documentary to the controversy surrounding captioning availability to in-person events, picked up the most eyeballs.

Also of interest to readers: reviews for buzzy films (like “The Starling Girl,” “Eileen,” and “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” which are still somehow looking for home; hello, distributors!), a smart unpacking of all the s-e-x in the lineup, and Jennifer Connelly noodling on the meaning of “nepo baby.” Readers also wanted to hear about what’s next out of the festival, thanks to reviews of hot buy “Fair Play,” the full list of awards winners, and our best-of-fest guide (which includes information on how to actually see all these wonderful films).

And while Sundance has now wrapped, that doesn’t mean our coverage has concluded. Check out our full critics survey to see which films over 300 (!!) critics deemed the best of the fest, watch our full run of in-studio interviews with some of the biggest names of festival, and check out for every piece of key Sundance news (from reviews to interviews and so much more) over at our official Sundance 2023 bible. Until next year!

1. Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning

2. Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

3. ‘Justice’ Review: Brett Kavanaugh Doc Should Compel FBI to Reopen Investigation

4. Sundance 2023: 27 Must-See Films at This Year’s Festival, from ‘Infinity Pool’ to ‘Cat Person’ and More

5. ‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Eliza Scanlen Shines as a Christian Teen Who Sins with Her Sexy Pastor

6. ‘Fair Play’ Review: This Sick Psychosexual Finance Thriller Is ‘Industry’ Directed by Adrian Lyne

7. Jennifer Connelly Doesn’t Know About the ‘Nepo Baby’ Debate, Just That Alice Englert Is a Major Directing Talent

8. This Year, Sundance Was All About Sex

9. ‘Infinity Pool’ Review: Brandon Cronenberg’s New Nightmare Is Shallow and Hedonistic

10. ‘Eileen’ Review: Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie Are Career-Best in a Perverse Folie à Deux

11. See All the Photos from the Return of the IndieWire Studio at Sundance, Presented by Dropbox

12. ‘A Thousand and One’ Wins Sundance Grand Jury Prize: Full Winners List

13. Doug Liman on How He Kept His Explosive Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Under Wraps Until Now

14. Here Are the Sundance 2023 Films You’re Going to Want to See

15. ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Review: Daisy Ridley’s Wondrous, Whimsical New Journey

