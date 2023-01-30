‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Are Back on the Case

Charlize Theron executive produces the action-comedy sequel, streaming on Netflix March 31.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are (back) on the case.

The stars of Netflix’s aptly titled “Murder Mystery” action-comedy return for the sequel, which charts a kidnapping from a private island to Paris. The official synopsis of “Murder Mystery 2” reads: Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

“Murder Mystery 2” sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Jeremy Garelick direct the film from a script by James Vanderbilt. The ensemble cast includes Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, and Tony Goldwyn, with John Kani and Dany Boon.

The film is produced by stars Sandler and Aniston, along with Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, screenwriter Vanderbilt, A.J. Dix, and Allen Covert. Executive producers include Charlize Theron, Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Beth Kono, Tim Herlihy, and Kyle Newacheck, with co-producers Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran.

Since inking a deal with Netflix in 2014, Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have twice-extended the production deal to make six more movies as of 2020 with the streamer. The first “Murder Mystery” topped the Netflix charts in 2019, with Netflix stating the comedy was the most popular title on the service that year. The success of the feature prompted the additional movies under an extended deal. Among those upcoming titles includes Sandler’s reunion with “Uncut Gems” writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie.

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich wrote of “Murder Mystery” that the film acts as an antidote to the pervasive national anxiety in recent years. “Everything seems like the end of the world, and it can be weirdly pacifying to watch a film so flat that it can turn your living room into a sensory deprivation tank,” Ehrlich wrote in 2019. “‘Murder Mystery’ is the cinematic equivalent of being the only passenger who’s still awake on a smooth red-eye flight in the middle of the night; it’s just you, your thoughts, and the gentle hum of a very expensive machine that’s doing irreversible harm to the environment outside your window.”

“Murder Mystery 2” premieres March 31 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

