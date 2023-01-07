‘TÁR’ and ‘Aftersun’ Win Big at National Society of Film Critics Awards (Complete Winners List)

America's film critics convened in New York and Los Angeles today to vote on their annual awards.

The National Society of Film Critics convened in New York and Los Angeles on Saturday to vote on their annual film awards, with some of the top prizes going to “TÁR” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Todd Field’s classical music saga won Best Picture, Best Actress for Cate Blanchett, and Best Screenplay for Field himself. “Banshees” took home Best Actor for Colin Farrell while Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress. Both films were already expected to be Oscar frontrunners, but today’s vote certainly helped their cause.

Another film to notch a major win, albeit a more unexpected one, was “Aftersun,” as Charlotte Wells won Best Director for her debut feature.

Per usual, voting was being conducted via a weighted ballot system. In each category, critics submitted ballots containing their top three picks. Their first choice received three points, their second received two, and their third choice received a single point. The film that accumulates the most points in each category is declared the winner. If no winner is declared on the first ballot, the committee keeps voting until a consensus is reached (where else have we seen that this week?)

Last year’s awards were dominated by Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Murakami adaptation “Drive My Car,” which won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor for Hidetoshi Nishijima. Penélope Cruz was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” and Ruth Negga and Anders Danielsen Lie won the supporting actress and actor categories for “Passing” and “The Worst Person in the World.”

Prior to voting today, the National Society of Film Critics tweeted: “We dedicate our awards to Sheila Benson, an esteemed Society member and the warmest, most gracious of colleagues. As film critic for the Los Angeles Times and other publications, she wrote about movies with infectious joy and enviable skill. We miss her dearly.”

Keep reading for the complete list of winners.

Best Picture: ‘TÁR’

Runners-up: ‘Aftersun,” “No Bears,”

Best Nonfiction Film: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Runners-up: “Descendant,” “All That Breathes”

Best Film Not in the English Language: “EO”

Runners-up: “No Bears,” “Decision to Leave”

Best Director: Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Runners-up: Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave,” Jafar Panahi, “No Bears”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Runners-up: Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans,” Tilda Swinton, “The Eternal Daughter,” Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “After Yang”

Runners-up: Paul Mescal, “Aftersun,” Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Runners-up: Nina Hoss, “TÁR,” Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway,” Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Screenplay: Todd Field, “TÁR”

Runners-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” James Gray, “Armageddon Time”

Best Cinematography: Michal Dymek, “EO”

Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope,” Kim Ji-yong, “Decision to Leave”

