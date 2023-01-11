Netflix Will Get the SAG Awards — After a Stop on Its YouTube Channel

Next month's Screen Actors Guild Awards are too soon for Netflix's own live-streaming tech, so they're leaning on Google's for now.

The SAG Awards are going streaming, courtesy of Netflix. The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel; the 2024 show will stream live on Netflix itself.

Netflix is just starting to dip a toe into the live-streaming waters. Its first-ever live event will be a Chris Rock comedy special on March 4. Put simply, Netflix the service is not ready to live-stream this February’s SAG Awards — but YouTube is. Netflix proper plans to be up to speed by next year’s Screen Actors Guild ceremony.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA National executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement provided to press. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria said. “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The SAG Awards used to air on TBS and TNT, what Warner Bros. Discovery (and WarnerMedia before that) insufferably refers to as the “TNets.” That 25-year run ended this spring.

The 29th annual SAG Awards will stream live on YouTube.com/Netflix on Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Netflix also promised in the Wednesday press release to use its “broad array of social media channels to promote the event.” The ceremony will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC; it will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

Nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced this morning at 7 a.m. PT. Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”) have the honors. The reveal of the nominees will be read on the SAG Awards’ Instagram Live as well as Netflix’s.

The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles will be announced by SAG Awards Committee Members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

