Spend Valentine's Day watching "La La Land" or "The Lord of the Rings" or the chaotic premiere of "Perfect Match."

Love is in the air on Netflix in February, from new romcoms like the Reese Witherspoon-starring “Your Place or Mine” to the return of murderous stalker Joe Goldberg in “You” Season 2 part 1.

Penn Badgley has long dispelled any misnomers of his “You” character being a romantic, but Joe himself still believes that’s who he is at his core. After killing his wife and faking his own death, Joe sets off for Europe so he can find Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), the woman he convinced himself he’s in love with before she learned the truth and fled. But breaking old habits has never been easy for old Joe, who quickly gets caught up in a most dubious clique of London high society that has its own struggles with lust, power, and the occasionally fatal crime.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2023.

February 1

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys II”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Eat Pray Love”

“Enough”

“The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” (Season 6)

“Gunther’s Millions”

“It (2017)”

“Julie & Julia”

“La La Land”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

“New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“Spanglish”

“Spy Kids: All the Time in the World”

“Stepmom”

“Survivor” (Season 32)

“Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself”

“Underworld”

Related 'Fair Play' Director Chloe Domont on $20 Million Netflix Deal at Sundance: 'Everyone Wants a Theatrical Run'

'Squid Game: The Challenge' Reality Show Already Needed Medics on the First Day of Filming Related Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

Oscars 2023: Best International Feature Film Predictions

February 2

“Freeridge” Season 1

February 3

“Class” Season 1

“Infiesto”

“Stromboli”

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” Season 2

“True Spirit”

“Viking Wolf”

February 4

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

February 6

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2)

February 8

“Bill Russell: Legend”

“The Exchange”

“MTV Floribama Shore” (Season 1)

February 9

“Dear David”

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter”

“You” (Season 4: Part 1)

February 10

“10 Days of a Good Man”

“Love is Blind: After the Altar” (Season 3)

“Love to Hate You” (Season 1)

“Your Place or Mine”

“February 13”

“Squared Love All Over Again”

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)

February 14

“All the Places”

“A Sunday Affair”

“In Love All Over Again” (Season 1)

“Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry”

“Pasión de Gavilanes” (Seasons 1-2)

“Perfect Match” (series premiere)

“Re/Member”

February 15

“#NoFilter” Season 1

“African Queens: Njinga”

“CoComelon” (Season 7)

“Eva Lasting” (Season 1)

“Full Swing”

“The Law According to Lidia Poët” (Season 1)

“Red Rose” (Season 1)

February 16

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

“Ouija”

“The Upshaws” Part 3

February 17

“A Girl and an Astronaut” (Season 1)

“Community Squad” (Season 1)

“Ganglands” (Season 2)

“Unlocked”

February 19

“Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir”

February 20

“Operation Finale”

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)

February 21

“Perfect Match” (new episodes)

February 22

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”

“The Strays”

“Triptych”

February 23

“Call Me Chihiro”

“Outer Banks” (Season 3)

February 24

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 5)

“Oddballs” (Season 2)

“Married at First Sight” (Season 12)

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” (Part 2)

“The Real World” (Season 12)

“We Have a Ghost”

“Who Were We Running From?” (Season 1)

February 27

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)

February 28

“A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou”

“American Pickers” (Season 15)

“Perfect Match (new episodes)

“Too Hot to Handle: Germany” (Season 1 premiere)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.