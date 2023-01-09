Nicolas Cage Shuts Down ‘Star Wars’ Rumors: ‘I’m Not Really Down,’ Prefer ‘Star Trek’

"I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll," Cage said of his "Star Trek" fandom.

Nicolas Cage won’t be in a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

The Oscar winner revealed that he is less than interested in joining the “Star Wars” franchise and is much more of a “Star Trek” person.

“No is the answer, and I’m not really down,” Cage told Yahoo Entertainment! reporter Kevin Polowy in an interview shared on Twitter. “I’m a Trekkie man. I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

Cage continued, “I grew up watching [William] Shatner. I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that is really where you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time in the future, and you can without people just jumping on it. You can really express your thoughts, like [George] Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And ‘Star Trek’ really embraced that, I thought.”

The “Renfield” star has previously weighed in on the Marvel debate, saying that the big-budget MCU franchise is “not in any kind of conflict” with independent film. “Marvel has done a really excellent job of entertaining the whole family. They put a lot of thought into it,” Cage said in March 2022. “I mean, it’s definitely had a big progression from when I was doing the first two ‘Ghost Rider’ movies…What could be wrong with wholesome entertainment that is appealing to the parents and the children, and gives people something to look forward to? I just, I don’t see what the issue is.”

While there has been no word if Cage will reprise his role of Ghost Rider in the newly expanded MCU multiverse, a fourth “Star Trek” prequel film was confirmed in February 2022.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast,” director J.J. Abrams said when the film was announced. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”

However, representatives for stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho allegedly were “not aware that an announcement for another film was coming” featuring the actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pine reportedly is the first to enter early negotiations, with the fourth film centering around his Captain Kirk character. The fourth “Star Trek” movie is set to debut in theaters for a planned December 22, 2023, release date, with Matt Shakman directing and Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires writing.

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal). "I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll… I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family." pic.twitter.com/958e7picw4 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 7, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.