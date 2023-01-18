New York Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates

Matt Bolish is also promoted to managing director to collaborate with festival artistic director Dennis Lim.

The 2023 New York Film Festival (NYFF) has confirmed its dates for the fall festival.

Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) announced that the 61st annual NYFF will take place from September 29 through October 15, 2023. Short film submissions may be accepted starting February 27 via FilmFreeway, with the deadline set for May 5.

This year’s New York Film Festival is run by Dennis Lim, artistic director, and Matt Bolish, the newly promoted managing director. Bolish’s role marks a new position for the festival. Bolish has been a member of the FLC staff since 2011 and is currently the organization’s vice president of operations, in addition to serving as NYFF producer since 2016.

Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang was also appointed to the five-member NYFF Main Slate Selection Committee.

“Justin’s love and knowledge of cinema are evident in everything he writes, and I’m excited for him to bring his curiosity, generosity, and insights to our programming process,” artistic director Lim said. “I know I speak for the entire programming team when I say we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Fellow committee members include Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. Rosen, a member of the selection committee since 2020, will assume the role of West Coast delegate, working with Lim to manage key U.S. film industry relationships.

The Main Slate and Spotlight selection committee members in full are Dennis Lim (chair), Florence Almozini, Justin Chang, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. The Currents selection committee members are Dennis Lim (chair), Aily Nash, Rachael Rakes, and Tyler Wilson; head shorts programmers are Aily Nash and Tyler Wilson. The Revivals section is programmed by Florence Almozini and Dan Sullivan. Festival Talks are programmed by Devika Girish and Madeline Whittle, in collaboration with Dennis Lim. Advisors to the New York Film Festival are Violeta Bava, Michelle Carey, Leo Goldsmith, and Gina Telaroli.

Film at Lincoln Center will open a call for short film submissions for the 61st NYFF via FilmFreeway from February 27 through May 5, 2023. The entry fee of $45 provides funds for seasonal staff to manage and screen short film submissions and for other festival operations, as well as artist support. NYFF is non-competitive, and all sections are curated by a selection committee with input from an international roster of programming advisors and screeners. Only short films (40 minutes or less) are accepted through FilmFreeway.

In an effort to expand training for emerging professionals intending to pursue a career in film festival programming, Film at Lincoln Center has created an NYFF Programming Fellowship. Overseen by the Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, the fellowship will provide hands-on experience in curating one of the most prestigious film festivals in North America. The dates of the Fellowship are April 15 through October 15, 2023. Applications will be accepted through February 15; submission link to be added.

NYFF’s call for short film submissions provides an opportunity for new and emerging filmmakers to share their work. In addition to short film submissions collected via FilmFreeway, the NYFF61 selection committee considers recommendations from alumni and industry colleagues, as well as work that has premiered in international festivals and galleries since the previous edition of NYFF. Submitted films will be evaluated by NYFF61 programming staff and considered equally with all other prospective entrants. Filmmakers submitting through FilmFreeway will be notified of the status of their films the week of August 7, 2023.

Last year’s NYFF boasted screenings of “White Noise,” “The Inspection,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “TÁR,” “Women Talking,” “Bones and All,” and “Armageddon Time.”

