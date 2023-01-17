Meryl Streep Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 on Hulu

"Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!" Selena Gomez teased in a TikTok video.

Who would have thought we’d seen the day that Meryl Streep is starring in a Hulu original series?

The iconic Oscar winner is officially joining the Emmy-winning “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 3, alongside series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

“Hey guys! We’re on set,” Gomez said in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video with Martin and Short. “What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back. Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!”

Gomez panned to show Paul Rudd, who had a cameo in the Season 2 finale, sitting next to Martin during production. Rudd was previously announced to be a Season 3 cast member playing actor Ben Glenroy who is murdered during the opening night of director Oliver Putnam’s (Short) Broadway play.

“Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” Rudd said in the video.

Streep then pops up behind Martin and Gomez, saying, “Steve, do you want this pillow?”

Short deadpans that Streep still owes him tea that he “asked for over a half hour ago.” Gomez called Streep “sweet,” confirming the “Mamma Mia” star’s turn on the Hulu series.

Streep previously starred in Season 2 of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” acclaimed limited series “Angels in America,” and is set to appear in anthology show “Extrapolations” opposite Tobey Maguire, Eliza Gonzalez, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Murray Bartlett, Heather Graham, and Marion Cotillard. Created by Scott Z. Burns for AppleTV+, “Extrapolations” depicts the range of effects of climate change through interconnected stories.

Meanwhile, Streep’s role in Hulu whodunnit “Only Murders in the Building” has been kept under wraps. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the series for “strengthening new arcs” through supporting stars in the “heavily meta” comedy of the show. “Deferential jokes about how difficult it can be to make a successful sequel work to acknowledge the obvious bumpiness and, hopefully, excuse some of it,” Travers penned in the Season 2 review. Tina Fey, Cara Delevigne, Amy Ryan, Sting, Nathan Lane, Michael Rappaport, and Amy Schumer were among the star-studded ensemble casts for the first two seasons of the series. Further Season 3 casting is coming soon ahead of the premiere.

