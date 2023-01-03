‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 First Look: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Make a Desert Island Home

Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, and Carlacia Grant also star in the beloved Netflix series.

The Pogues have officially gone rogue.

Viral Netflix series “Outer Banks” is back for Season 3, with the core friend group of Pogues surviving on a desert island after being shipwrecked in the Season 2 cliffhanger finale. John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) found “Poguelandia” while awaiting rescue after things go south (literally) on their search for the elusive gold.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s father, Ward (Charles Eston), and brother Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hunting the teens down for revenge.

Per the official Season 3 description, after losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, the latest season finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and, far from home, can’t trust anyone. Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world — and the only way out is together.

Series creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke told Netflix’s Tudum that the upcoming season will mark a revelation for the treasure-hunting Pogues. The teens will “realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.”

Pate previously told Entertainment Weekly that the budding romance between JJ and Kiara, deepening the love triangle with Pope, will forge new ground in the third season.

“That was one thing we really loved about Season 1 that’s less of an element of Season 2 that we really want to get back to,” Pate said. “That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in Season 3. Teen romance and teen soap are a big part of the show. We’re aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Ki. We wanted to tease that for the third season. We kind of left it for Season 3.”

“Outer Banks” Season 3 premieres February 23 on Netflix. Check out the first-look photos below.

