Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen ‘Flashed’ Her on Set of ‘Home Improvement’

Pamela Anderson is opening up about sexual harassment on set.

The “Baywatch” star alleged in her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela,” out January 31, that “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen flashed her on her first day in 1991. Anderson was 23 at the time.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson wrote (via Variety). “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen seems to have been referring to Anderson’s nude modeling for Playboy before joining the sitcom. Allen, then 37, denied the allegation.

“No, it never happened,” Allen said in a statement to Variety. “I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson appeared on “Home Improvement” for two seasons as Lisa the Tool Girl. She later landed a lead role in “Baywatch,” which premiered in September 1992.

Anderson is at the center of the upcoming Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story,” which charts her personal and professional rises and falls. The documentary debuts the same day as her memoir.

Per the official synopsis, “Pamela, A Love Story” is an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, taking a look at Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. The film features exclusive modern-day interviews with Anderson, archival footage of her ’90s heyday, and access to her journals and writing.

Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, serves as a producer on the film. Lee emphasized that the Netflix documentary shows the “real story” behind Anderson and Tommy Lee’s romance, as previously fictionalized in Hulu’s Emmy-winning “Pam & Tommy” 2022 series.

Anderson’s revelation about Allen is far from the first #MeToo story shared in a celebrity memoir. Geena Davis recently accused “Quick Change” co-star Bill Murray of inappropriately attempting to use a massage device on her during an audition for the 1990 comedy film. Davis wrote about the incident in her autobiography, “Dying of Politeness.”

“The way he behaved at the first meeting…I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part,” Davis said in an interview with The Times UK. “I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t.”

