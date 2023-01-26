Pamela Anderson Calls People Behind ‘Pam & Tommy’ ‘A**holes’: They ‘Still Owe Me a Public Apology’

"The idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me," Anderson said.

Pamela Anderson will never watch Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” but she has a few choice words for the filmmakers behind it.

Based on the events surrounding Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s infamous leaked sex tape, “Pam & Tommy” landed 10 Emmy nominations and marked a critically acclaimed turn for Lily James as Anderson. Sebastian Stan starred as Tommy Lee, with executive producer Seth Rogen appearing as the disgruntled construction worker who unknowingly stole the illicit VHS tape.

“Assholes,” Anderson said, without naming them directly, during a Variety cover story. “Salt on the wound.”

She added, “You still owe me a public apology.”

The series was created by Robert Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis, with Craig Gillespie directing; it was co-creator Siegel’s first foray into television. While the first images of “Pam & Tommy” immediately went viral for James’ eerie transformation into Anderson, the real-life “Baywatch” icon was unimpressed.

“It just looked like a Halloween costume to me,” she said.

Anderson’s Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story” will tell the true story from her perspective. Anderson added that she invited “Pam & Tommy” star James to the premiere.

“I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James,” Anderson said. “I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

“Pam & Tommy” co-creator Siegel previously told IndieWire that he was “excited” and “definitely curious” to see “Pamela, A Love Story.”

Co-creator DeVincentis added that the production was always “on [Anderson’s] side” of events.

“She was our hero. She was also our number one audience,” DeVincentis said. “We tried every step of the way to reach out to her. We didn’t get any response from her. All the people on the show decided to move forward because we just knew that our hearts were more than in the right place, and we were going to look after it. Honestly, she’s the number one audience and all I wanted every day getting up and going to work was for her to love this. So I hope she does.”

