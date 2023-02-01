Pamela Anderson Alleges Ex Kid Rock Berated Her Over ‘Borat’ Cameo in Front of Steven Spielberg

Rock allegedly called Anderson a "whore" after a private screening of "Borat" with Spielberg, Laird Hamilton, and Rick Rubin.

According to Pamela Anderson, her former husband Kid Rock despised her “Borat” cameo.

The “Baywatch” alum wrote in her memoir “Love, Pamela” that following a private screening at CAA founder and former NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer’s home with Steven Spielberg in attendance, Rock (aka Robert “Bob” James Ritchie) yelled at Anderson and called her a “whore,” among other expletives.

“We were about to move in, until the premiere of ‘Borat,'” Anderson wrote of her relationship with Rock. “The screening at Ron and Kelly Meyer’s house didn’t go well. Lots of important industry people were there: Steven Spielberg, Rick Rubin, Laird Hamilton and his wife, Gabby Reece. I didn’t tell Bob I was in the movie, because I wanted to surprise him.”

She continued, “I forgot about the part in the film that referenced the ‘sextape.’ Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through. Laird yelled, ‘Don’t get mad at Superwoman when she busts out her cape!’ After I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone. I turned back and apologized, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home.”

Anderson added, “When I walked in, Bob was smashing a photo on the wall. He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and [photographer friend] David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn’t me and David, it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern. We broke up. I didn’t stay in touch with Bob.”

“Borat” writer-director-star Sacha Baron Cohen formerly said that the 2006 comedy ultimately led to Rock and Anderson’s split. The film debuted November 3 in theaters, and the couple filed for divorce on November 27.

“Kid Rock saw the movie, and I texted Pamela Anderson and asked, ‘How did it go? What did he think?’” Cohen said in 2019. “And she texted back, ‘He’s getting divorced because of the movie.'”

Cohen added, “I thought it was a joke, but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce: ‘Borat.’ So it had some casualties.”

